It ‘doesn’t make sense’ to add more players to the Liverpool squad, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he is currently satisfied with the state of his Liverpool squad, claiming it wouldn’t “make sense” to make any further incomings.

The Reds have since offloaded Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon, though have yet to make any additional signings beyond Ibrahima Konate this summer.

“You can only play with eleven players. It’s not about who has the eleven best or most spectacular players on the pitch, but who makes the best of what they have together,” the former Dortmund boss told Bild.

“Who makes the best of their opportunities? That is not unfair, it is just the topicality.

“A squad has to work. It’s not that much fun when you have 40 players and 22 of them are not in a good mood any weekend.

“With us, all players have a right to exist and are very satisfied.

“But bringing in players just doesn’t make sense.”

It doesn’t necessarily mean that a new signing is out of the question, however, given that Klopp has previously hinted at the possibility if the club were to free up space in the squad.

We’re thought to need both a new midfielder and forward – that much has been made clear throughout the window.

However, the performances of the likes of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita have certainly raised questions about the extent to which we’re capable of coping in the absence of our former No.5, Gini Wijnaldum.

The reality of the situation is that our Guinean international, though certainly a quality player, is one of several injury prone options with a sizeable question mark attached for the remainder of the campaign.

We’d be taking a risk trusting in our current batch, though things could change late in the window should another non-homegrown player leave the club to free up a space.

