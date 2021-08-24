Liverpool continue contract spree with long-term deal for Andy Robertson

Liverpool have secured the future of Andy Robertson with the Scot the latest Red to agree a long-term deal with the club.

Issuing the update in a tweet, journalist David Lynch noted that the former Hull City star is set to remain at Anfield until 2026.

Andy Robertson has become the latest #LFC star to commit his future to the club, signing a new deal that runs until 2026. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 24, 2021

The news emerges as the club remains in talks with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah over extending their current terms, with both players’ contracts being set to expire in 2023.

It has to be said that the work being done behind the scenes securing the spine of the squad for the foreseeable future has been somewhat underappreciated.

While a marquee signing would certainly get pulses racing, Liverpool’s strongest starting-XI already includes a formidable array of world-class talent.

In that sense, keeping the squad together, for as long as possible, is an absolute must to ensure further trophy success.

At 27-years-old, Robertson is showing no sign of stopping, and being one of our most reliable options on the pitch makes him a truly deserving candidate for an extension.

