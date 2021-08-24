Liverpool set to lose out on closely linked midfield target to rivals Man Utd, claims Spanish report

Liverpool-linked midfielder Saul Niguez is reportedly set to join the club’s rivals Manchester United in the summer window on loan.

This comes from Spanish outlet AS, cited by the Mirror, who claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have fended off the likes of the Merseysiders and Chelsea.

The Reds were thought to be seriously interested in the Spanish international as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement, though links between the two have since largely dried up.

Prior to the resumption of the domestic season, there were serious concerns regarding the midfield options Jurgen Klopp had at his disposal.

Though these concerns are still prevalent, they have been mitigated slightly by the positive displays issued by the likes of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita in the absence of our first-choice starters.

We'd still be in favour of the recruitment team securing at least one more signing before the window draws to a close – preferably

