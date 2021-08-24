Liverpool waiting for Tottenham to act before bidding for 21-year-old attacker – report

Liverpool reportedly sent observers to watch Mikel Damsgaard during Sampdoria’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan yesterday.

This comes from Sampnews24.com, with the Italian publication claiming that the Reds are waiting to see if rivals Tottenham will move first before mounting an attempt to secure the player themselves.

The Merseysiders are thought to remain interested in securing a new midfielder and forward before the window closes at the end of August.

At the age of 21, Damsgaard would certainly fit the rough profile of the kind of player we’d expect the recruitment team to be keeping track of.

Being a versatile option for Sampdoria, flitting between the midfield and forward line, there’s certainly attributes at his disposal that would lend themselves well to a Jurgen Klopp team.

Following a promising number of performances at the European Championship in the summer, however, we’d expect the Serie A outfit to charge far more than the £18m Transfermarkt value the Dane, particularly with a long-term contract to contend with.

