(Video) Carragher bizarrely suggests Klopp could win the league with United’s squad after backing City for the title

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel “could win the league” with Manchester United’s squad.

This follows from predictions issued by both the former Liverpool star and his fellow Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, with both commentators backing Manchester City for the title.

To the ex-centre-half’s credit, he did admit that it was possible his old club were being overlooked for the current campaign.

“I think Liverpool have a better team, a better manager, they only finished six points behind United last season despite having no centre backs for most of the season,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by Give Me Sport. “And I think maybe Liverpool are going under the radar and some people – myself included – are forgetting how good they were for a couple of years.”

Nonetheless, it feels somewhat bizarre to think that Carragher has insinuated Klopp would be more capable of winning the league with United’s squad rather than his own formidable Liverpool outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"If Guardiola, Klopp or Tuchel had #MUFC's squad, you'd feel they could win the league."@Carra23 and @GNev2 discuss Manchester United's spending under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and whether he is under pressure to deliver this season… Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League! pic.twitter.com/Ae4ylaxiqp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 23, 2021

