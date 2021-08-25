‘Have to tie him down’ – Liverpool would ‘have no chance’ of winning PL or Champions League without 29-year-old star, pundit tells Football Insider

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to secure the future of talismanic forward Mo Salah with a new contract.

The Reds are said to be in talks with both the Egyptian international and Jordan Henderson, having recently handed fresh terms to fullback Andy Robertson.

“Mo Salah is Liverpool. Without Mo Salah, Liverpool have no chance of winning the Premier League or winning the Champions League,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“Mo Salah is their best player and one of the best players they’ve had at Liverpool.

“They need to tie him down and reward him for what he’s done for the club and give him the wages, the deal that he wants.

“He’s outstanding and any club in the world would take him right now.

“They have to tie him down and that would definitely be the signing of the summer.”

It follows a drive from the Liverpool hierarchy to extend the stays of the club’s key stars, including the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Salah’s contributions for us speak for themselves; the former Roma man is categorically an invaluable part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Amidst a drop-off in form from Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term, the 29-year-old all but carried our offensive efforts up top, near singlehandedly keeping us in contention for a top four finish.

Though debates will rage on as to whether the former pair are deserving of new contracts, our ‘Egyptian King’ has to be considered an absolute priority for fresh terms.

