Brazil confident Liverpool contingent will be available for upcoming fixtures

Brazil are reportedly confident in Liverpool’s contingent of Brazilian stars being available for the upcoming international break, despite the Reds’ reluctance to sanction their release.

This comes from UOL (via Sport Witness), who note the exchange of correspondence between the club and Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) regarding concerns over the quarantine period the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Bobby Firmino could be subject to.

As things currently stand, La Liga is said to be supporting the decisions of its clubs to not release players for World Cup qualifiers where there is a risk of quarantine, as reported by Reuters.

While we can understand the frustrations on the part of national sides, particularly where serious qualifications are taking place, the reality is that clubs are perfectly entitled to protect their own interests.

The likes of Liverpool and co. ultimately pay wages but this is an issue that goes beyond finances, with player safety at risk if releases are sanctioned for fixtures taking place in red-list locations.

There’s also the additional matter to consider of potential quarantine, which could mean clubs are without key stars for several games.

