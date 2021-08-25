Exclusive: ‘No-brainer’ for Liverpool to sign Chelsea & Manchester United target on loan, says ex-Red

Jose Enrique has claimed that it would be a “no-brainer” for Liverpool to pursue Saul Niguez “if it’s a loan with an option to buy”.

The Reds were thought to have an interest in acquiring the Spanish international as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum though reports linking the player to the club have largely dried up.

“If it’s a loan with an option to buy (and not a compulsion to buy) it’s a no-brainer, that’s the reality,” the former fullback told Empire of the Kop.

“If he does well – I believe he’s a world-class player and he’d do well – you can buy him, and if not you can just have him for the season.

“In my opinion, I don’t think signing a new midfielder is a priority for [Jurgen] Klopp.

“We have Curtis [Jones], Harvey Elliott, [James] Milner, [Naby] Keita, [Jordan] Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; so you have six or seven players for three positions, so why would you sign a new No.8, even if he’s a better option than some of the players already available?”

With the likes of injury prone stars Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain waiting in reserve, there were concerns prior to the resumption of the domestic campaign regarding the availability of the Merseysiders’ current batch of central midfielders.

The former has actually impressed in our opening two league fixtures, performing a more subdued, Wijnaldum-esque role for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the absence of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara at times.

The early signs are promising but Liverpool have ultimately been burned before and the concerns over availability remain valid.

There is a possibility that Klopp’s faith in his squad could pay off, of course, if no further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate are pursued, though it would be a risk for many.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?