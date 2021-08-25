Madrid in pole position for Mbappe but ‘wary’ of reported Liverpool interest

Real Madrid are reportedly in the driving seat when it comes to a move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, with Fabrizio Romano’s tweet (relaying an RMC report) appearing to suggest that the French outfit would be prepared to part ways with their star forward.

Liverpool were said to have made an approach for the World Cup-winner, however, this claim has been refuted by the Sky Sports journalist.

Mbappé deal. Leonardo to RMC: “Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid and we will NOT hold him back. We said NO to Madrid's first offer, but if our conditions are met, we'll see”. 🔴 #Real #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Real Madrid are confident of luring Kylian Mbappe away from PSG, but they are wary of possible competition from Liverpool 🔊👇pic.twitter.com/tQhJovjGrS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2021

The La Liga giants have had an opening bid of €160m turned away by the Ligue 1 side, with an official bid from the Reds yet to be received.

READ MORE: ‘Have to tie him down’ – Liverpool would ‘have no chance’ of winning PL or Champions League without 29-year-old star, pundit tells Football Insider

With a figure of €160m being bandied around already, it’s difficult to see us being a genuine contender for the prized centre-forward’s signature.

Considering our struggles amassing funds and the reported need to sell to buy, it seems fanciful (to say the least) to suggest that Liverpool now have over £100m to compete with Madrid for Mbappe’s signature.

Should we remain interested in bolstering the squad at this late stage in the window, a prospect that seems increasingly unlikely as the close of the window draws ever closer, we’d expect a fee closer to £40m dished out for a potential signing.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?