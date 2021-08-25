(Photo) Wenger visits Liverpool training ground to deliver long-awaited awards

Arsene Wenger was pictured at Liverpool’s AXA training centre handing Jurgen Klopp and four Liverpool stars their Best FIFA Men’s awards from the campaign before last, as reported in a tweet from BT Sport.

Jurgen Klopp had been awarded best men’s coach after securing the Reds’ first Premier League title in thirty years, with Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk selected as part of the globe’s best XI.

Arsene Wenger paid Liverpool a visit today. He gave out trophies to Jurgen Klopp and four of his players from the Best FIFA Men’s awards from 2020 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oXB4mKXv83 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 24, 2021

The awards come somewhat late for the Liverpool contingent, though no less deserved following a remarkable 2019/20 campaign, not to mention brilliant individual seasons from the players awarded.

While we wouldn’t expect quite as much success this time around following a relative drop-off last term, a full-strength squad this year poses a very different question.

The question as ever, however, particularly after last year’s injury-ridden season, is whether we can manage to navigate the challenges ahead without any major further injuries beyond the one Andy Robertson suffered against Osasuna in pre-season.

Should we manage to avoid the kind of injury crisis that derailed our attempt at holding on to the title, few could deny that we have the kind of side that should be challenging for major honours as an absolute minimum.

