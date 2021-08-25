Romano issues update on Mbappe future after reports suggest Liverpool made bid for PSG star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a tweet that Real Madrid have submitted a €160m bid for the services of Liverpool-linked Kylian Mbappe.

This follows from a claim issued by Alvaro Montero on Sky Sports suggesting that the La Liga giants believed the Reds had also “made a concrete approach” for the striker.

Involvement from a Premier League club has since been rubbished by Romano, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men appearing to be leading the race for the French superstar’s signature.

Given our own limited financial capacity, we find it hard to believe that we’d have the funds available to compete with a bid in excess of €160m.

We remain in need of a new forward (in addition to a Gini Wijnaldum replacement), however, it seems PSG’s asking price is likely one few clubs in world football will be capable of affording.

While we’d love to see the World Cup-winner hold out until the next summer when his contract is due to expire, we’d expect the Ligue 1 outfit to not risk that potential eventuality.

