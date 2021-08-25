Tottenham ‘interested’ in Liverpool-linked hitman; move dependent on Kane exit – Falk

Tottenham “is interested” in Liverpool-linked Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane should depart the club in the summer, according to a tweet issued by uber reliable journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds were said to be tracking the Fiorentina hitman earlier in the window, though reports of the Merseysiders’ interest have dried up somewhat since.

True ✅ @SpursOfficial is interested in Dusan Vlahovic (21) of @ACFFiorentinaEN (contract til 2023) if there will be a Transfer of Harry Kane to @ManCity #EnglischeWoche — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 25, 2021

The Serbian international impressed last term, registering 21 league goals in 37 Serie A appearances.

Prior to the resumption of the domestic season, the leading assumption was that Liverpool would look to secure a new forward to compete with our usual starting trio of Mo Salah and co.

The reality of Diogo Jota’s early promising start, however, has in all probability provided the decision-makers at the club with some level of confidence regarding the remainder of the campaign, much in the same way that Naby Keita’s assured performances in midfield have.

Should we manage to circumvent any major injuries, our strongest starting-XI – with the available backup – would be ideal to get us through the season and challenge for major honours.

It’s just dependent on us avoiding injuries and the form of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino not dipping once more.

