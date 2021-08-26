Exclusive: Ex-Red makes Haaland & Mbappe admission in transfer wishlist reveal

Jose Enrique has admitted he doesn’t expect Liverpool to be able to afford either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the current window but that a new forward should be a priority nonetheless.

The former fullback suggested Jurgen Klopp’s men need cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and a new midfielder additionally.

“My wishlist would be a No.9 (or someone who can play like Jota) who can play in the front-three positions, a No.8 and a right-back to cover Trent [Alexander-Arnold],” the Spaniard told Empire of the Kop.

“But it’s definitely not going to happen. I hope I’m wrong! But I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“Being realistic, and if we could only bring in one player, it would be to strengthen the cover for the front-three.

“I know we won’t go and spend £100m plus on Haaland or Mbappe but we can spend £40-50m, like we did with Jota, on a very good player who can push the front-three like Jota is doing.

“With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane leaving in January for the AFCON, it’s something we definitely need.”

With Gini Wijnaldum having since departed for PSG, the Reds are yet to source a like-for-like replacement for the reliable Dutchman.

There’s no question that a new forward would be a valuable addition to the squad given how the likes of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Divock Origi all underperformed last term.

The return of the fans seems to have worked out in the former pair’s favour, with Diogo Jota also shining after having been handed two starts in our opening league fixtures.

Nonetheless, given how injury prone some of our options in the middle of the park have been, we’d have to suggest that a new central midfielder is a higher priority at the moment.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?