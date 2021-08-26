Exclusive: Jose Enrique makes Harvey Elliott claim following Shaqiri’s exit

Jose Enrique has suggested that Harvey Elliott could “fill” Xherdan Shaqiri’s spot in the Liverpool side following the Swiss international’s departure to Lyon.

The 18-year-old has highly impressed for Jurgen Klopp’s men when called upon, notably attracting plaudits for his starting role in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

“Ability wise, he’s a great player but actually, you have someone like Harvey Elliott in the team available now; a really young player who you haven’t paid a penny for,” the former fullback told Empire of the Kop. “I believe Harvey can fill his spot.”

Many expected the young starlet to play backup to the likes of Mo Salah and co. but a positional switch in pre-season has reaped serious rewards for the club.

Having made an impact in the middle of the park, we’d expect the vast majority of Elliott’s minutes to come from a central midfield role.

His versatility of position will certainly appeal to the Liverpool coaching staff, particularly when the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are set to head off in January for the AFCON.

There’s certainly a bright future ahead for the former Fulham Academy graduate, who is undoubtedly due for a more important role this term than was expected prior to pre-season.

