Liverpool given a look at potential Champions League opponents as pots released

The official Champions League pots for the draw today have been revealed with Liverpool placed in Pot 2.

This comes via a tweet from CBS Sports correspondent James Benge, with the Reds set to avoid a group with heavy-hitters Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona, among others.

Pot 2

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 25, 2021

Pot 4

🇹🇷 Besiktas

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

🇧🇪 Club Brugge

🇨🇭 Young Boys

🇮🇹 AC Milan

🇸🇪 Malmo

🇩🇪 Wolfsburg

🇲🇩 Sheriff — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 25, 2021

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping for a relatively challenging group to prepare the club for the knockout stages.

Though we’d more than back a full-strength Liverpool on its day, we’ve been handed some good fortune with the pots this year.

Catastrophically poor luck with injuries undoubtedly played a part in destabilising our efforts in Europe, not to mention domestically, though we’d imagine (or hope, rather) that such an eventuality fails to rear its head once more.

Provided that we can keep a strong XI together for the season, we certainly would expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to challenge for serious honours this year.

With our European pedigree, an exciting Champions League run would be something to look forward to after what was a somewhat dour 2020/21 campaign.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?