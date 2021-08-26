Liverpool complete move for teenage starlet, confirms club website

Liverpool have officially secured the signing of 16-year-old Bobby Clark from Newcastle United.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the teenage midfielder set to link up with the club’s Academy.

It’s another young English talent added to the youth setup, as the Merseysiders look to adapt in the face of restrictive Brexit rules when it comes to acquiring foreign potential.

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked 24-year-old midfielder in final year of contract yet to receive fresh terms; Reds still tracking – report

Whilst not a signing who may see much in the way of first-team minutes this season, it’s one we at the EOTK are pleased to see the club get over the line as we look to build a talented roster of up and coming talent.

Joining the likes of Kaide Gordon, Oakley Cannonier, James Balagizi, Mateusz Musialowski and co., we’ve already an exciting array of young prospects coming up through the ranks.

Given our own financial constraints in comparison to our free-spending rivals domestically and abroad, it makes a great deal of sense to look out for the future and avoid buying superstars where we can make them – an objective that certainly suits Jurgen Klopp’s way of thinking.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?