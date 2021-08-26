Liverpool could be tempted into making surprise sale despite midfielder’s impressive start to season – ESPN

Liverpool could reportedly be convinced into parting ways with Naby Keita this summer despite a positive start to the season this year.

This comes from ESPN (via liverpool.com), with the Guinean international having started in both the Reds’ 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley respectively.

The former RB Leipzig star has enjoyed a turbulent career at Anfield, with injury struggles persisting throughout his time in Merseyside

Given Jurgen Klopp’s show of faith in the No.8 has been somewhat rewarded this term, it would be a bizarre move on our part to sell the midfielder having already lost Gini Wijnaldum.

We would presume that the club would have a suitable target in mind to come in at that point, though we couldn’t afford to skimp out on a player in terms of availability.

Injury prone as Keita has previously proven to be, we simply can’t afford to lose yet another midfield option without a replacement.

Even so, given how promising the early signs from the 26-year-old have been, it would be somewhat harsh a decision to part ways with him at this late stage in the window.

