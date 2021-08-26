Liverpool discover their Champions League group stage opponents

With the Champions League draw having been brought to a close, Liverpool’s exciting batch of upcoming opponents in Europe can be revealed.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be set to face Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto in the group stages of the Champions League.

What do you make of that, Reds? 🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/f4hl8NHfXl — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 26, 2021

The Merseysiders will be reuniting with Diego Simeone’s tough battlers and former striker Luis Suarez, with the club no doubt hoping to exact some kind of revenge after Los Colchoneros dumped the Reds out of the competition in the Round of 16 in 2020.

As tough a group as it may seem, there can be no questioning that we’ll be a far tougher prospect for sides both domestically and on the European stage with the likes of Virgil van Dijk back in the side.

The return of the fans – not to mention the frightening prospect of a packed and rocking Anfield – is another factor in Liverpool’s favour that certainly can’t be ignored, with us tending to thrive off our famous European night atmosphere.

