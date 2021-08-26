Liverpool-linked 24-year-old midfielder in final year of contract yet to receive fresh terms; Reds still tracking – report

Liverpool-linked midfielder Franck Kessie is still yet to receive improved terms at AC Milan.

This comes from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via liverpool.com), with the publication claiming that the likes of the Reds and Tottenham continue to monitor the 24-year-old’s situation.

The departure of Gini Wijnaldum has invited a plague of transfer speculation, with it appearing increasingly likely as we draw closer to the end of the window that Jurgen Klopp will stick with the current options at his disposal.

Having missed less than 6% of our total league games since switching from Newcastle United, the importance of our former No.5 speaks for itself.

Liverpool simply don’t have that same level of durability from our current midfield options (though it has to be said such examples are rarer than one may think).

That being said, the promising starts from Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott have presented us with some hope for the season – particularly in regard to our Guinean international, who effectively filled in for Wijnaldum in our Premier League openers.

