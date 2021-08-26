Liverpool-linked attacker’s wife’s ‘YNWA’ inclusion in Instagram bio suggests potential Anfield switch – report

Liverpool-linked attacker Lucas Ocampos’s wife Majooh Barbeito has created a stir on social media with her Instagram bio, which reportedly includes the title of the famous Anfield anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the publication noting that the player’s long-term contract (not due to expire until 2024) could represent a significant obstacle to a move.

The Reds are nonetheless said to be interesting in bolstering the forward line this summer, which leaves some amount of hope that the Sevilla forward could be a genuine target.

Assuming that we were to put all our eggs into one basket, it’s possible that we could afford Ocampos’ asking price, if we were to sacrifice moving for a Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

As we move closer to the end of the window, however, it seems an increasingly likely prospect that Liverpool will pass into September having only brought in Ibrahima Konate as the club’s sole senior signing.

There is an argument to be made that our current options will more than suffice, as the likes of Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita have all impressed when called upon thus far.

That being said, we’d be gambling this season on avoiding any major difficulties with regard to injuries.

