Liverpool considering bolstering surprise position before the summer window closes – report

Liverpool are reportedly tracking 36-year-old shotstopper David Marshall due to concerns over goalkeeping options.

This comes from the Daily Mail (via Football League World), with the publication claiming that the Scotland international is among several potential targets identified by the Reds’ recruitment team.

The Merseysiders are likewise thought to be keeping themselves open to the possibility of further additions, potentially either in central midfield or the forward line.

With it having seemed that Caoimhin Kelleher would be given the nod to be Alisson Becker’s understudy this term, a move for Marshall would represent something of a surprise.

Theoretically, of course, it would then allow us to send the Irishman off on loan to get some guaranteed first-team minutes; a possibility that may be hard to come by at Anfield beyond domestic cup competitions.

Considering that the Derby County keeper is behind a couple of teammates in the pecking order, it’s a transfer that we could potentially pull off, though we’d expect fans to prefer Kelleher to remain a part of Klopp’s plans this season.

