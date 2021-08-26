Two Liverpool stars named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and fellow Red Trent Alexander-Arnold have been called up to the England squad for the outfit’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the right-back set to link up with Gareth Southgate once more after having been excluded from the knockout stages of the European Championship due to an injury suffered in the national side’s friendly with Austria.

The Three Lions are due to come up against Hungary on September 2nd before welcoming Andorra to Wembley on 5th and meeting Poland on 8th to complete a trio of fixtures.

READ MORE: Liverpool considering bolstering surprise position before the summer window closes – report

With Henderson having enjoyed some minutes already in the league following his return to fitness, not to forget Trent’s excellent run of form in the opening clashes, we’d expect the pair to grab some playing time for the national side.

Given our history with players returning injured from international duty, however, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for their safe return beyond the international break.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?