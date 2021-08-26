Reds could be due for late transfer window activity, claims pundit: ‘Heard Liverpool are now sniffing about’

Liverpool are said to be “sniffing about” Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson, according to Alan Hutton.

The 19-year-old fullback is reportedly a target for Rafa Benitez’s Everton outfit, with the Daily Mirror having reported that the Toffees mounted a £5m bid.

“We’re looking at a guy with the potential to be very good,” the former Rangers star told Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

“To be at Rangers for a number of years, to be a Scotland international for a number of years. We’re looking at potential, we’ve seen glimpses of him, I would like to see more.

“I think now where we’re getting to a stage where there’s interest in him from down south, from big clubs. I have heard Liverpool are now sniffing about him as well.”

The Reds are thought to have a new central midfielder and forward at the top of their transfer wishlist, though its difficult to imagine the club turning away quality fullback cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be tempted into making surprise sale despite midfielder’s impressive start to season – ESPN

The young Glaswegian comes highly-rated in Scotland and so it will take a higher bid than £5m to lure the right-back away from the Scottish Premier League, particularly after Steven Gerrard labelled the bid a “joke” (Daily Record).

Given how tight things are financially on our end, we at the Empire of the Kop can’t see the club turning their reported interest into a bid given the bigger transfer priorities further up the pitch.

The teenager will be one to keep an eye on in the near future, but we’d be surprised to see Liverpool compete with our rivals in the window for Patterson’s signature.

Do Liverpool trust in Naby Keita? Or throw the kitchen sink at getting Saul Niguez?