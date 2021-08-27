‘Group of death’ ‘Fancy us’ – Some Liverpool fans react to Champions League draw

The Champions League draw can be gentle or cruel but there is no hiding from the fact that eventually you will have to face seriously tough competition.

In Liverpool’s case, they were handed a reunion with La Liga-winners Atletico Madrid, who knocked out the Reds in 2020; AC Milan, who have yet to meet the club in the group stages; and FC Porto, who Jurgen Klopp’s men trounced on aggregate on their way to winning the trophy.

It’s an exceedingly tough group, as several fans judged it to be on the Twittersphere, though there was a heartwarming degree of positivity attached.

The fact remains that we genuinely have one of the strongest starting-XI’s in Europe, though depth has rightly been pointed out as a concern should injuries arise.

Should we be faced by any injury concerns, we’d need the likes of Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and co. to step up where required, as the former pair have already demonstrated when called upon thus far.

Realistically we’ve recruited well enough in the backline (provided we don’t lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to the sidelines), though the forward line likewise represents a source of anxiety given how unfavourable the options are beyond Jota and our prestigious starting trio.

We may be at the mercy of some luck, but judging by the last campaign – we’ve more than earned it.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Bloody tough, but to be the best you’ve gotta beat the best. Those teams will not have wanted us, time to get ready for a right battle c’mon you reds #LFC — Darren Crawley (@DAZZLERCRAWLEY) August 26, 2021

Difficult group. But you got to beat the best in order to be the best!

I’d fancy us to go through. Nice to meet Milan in Europe again. Revenge against Atletico to! Interest games to watch too. — Ian Dudley (@IanDudley84) August 26, 2021

Have to be positive and believe we can qualify. If we can’t beat Milan and Porto then we simply don’t deserve to get through or belong with the elite. Athleti will be tough but I fancy us to beat them at home #YNWA — Grant Houghton ⭐️6 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ghchubby) August 26, 2021

Some good away days waiting — Rupak Chatterjee (@ru_rupak) August 26, 2021

Group of Death, surely! — Vivek (@vivek_712) August 26, 2021

Tough group but certainly a winnable group. You have to beat the best to win the competition so may as well get warmed up before the group stages. European football will be alot different this year. We have our defence back and our fans. #YNWA — mike (@redralph30) August 26, 2021

