Highly-rated Liverpool teenager handed first-ever England U21 call-up alongside Curtis Jones

Liverpool stars Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have been handed call-ups to England’s U21 side.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the club’s official website noting that this is the former Fulham Academy graduate’s first-ever call-up to the U21 national side.

The pair will be available for selection for the Young Lions’ upcoming ties with Romania and Kosovo in September, the latter being an U21 European Championship qualifier.

It’s fantastic news for the duo, particularly for Elliott, who has hugely impressed in pre-season and carried his form into the domestic campaign with a starring role in our 2-0 victory over Burnley last Saturday.

We’ll be looking forward to tracking both players on international duty and hopefully seeing them catch the eye of the senior England side with Gareth Southgate.

At a domestic level, we’ve no doubt we’ll be seeing a great deal more of our teenage sensation having already proved a level of maturity fitting beyond just the cup competitions.

