Journalist acknowledges ‘rumours’ linking Liverpool with durable Brighton midfielder

Kevin Palmer has acknowledged the “rumours” linking Liverpool with Brighton & Hove Albion’s star midfielder, Yves Bissouma.

The Reds were heavily linked with the Malian at the start of the window, with several reports tipping him to replace departed man Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool ‘insiders’ have suggested the club have zero interest in Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and now rumours suggest they have made a move to sign the Brighton playmaker. An interesting few days ahead in this extraordinary transfer window #LFC pic.twitter.com/bZVj221SBQ — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) August 26, 2021

It’s unclear whether the Merseysiders will look to invest late in the window, with the positive performances of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita in midfield appearing to help satisfy Jurgen Klopp when it comes to his available options in the middle of the park.

Though it’s far from being an endorsement for such links, the acknowledgment from Kevin Palmer carries some significance, particularly when noting “Liverpool insiders”.

If prior windows are anything to go off, few close to the club had any real idea of our interest in then Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

If we were to take Wijnaldum’s availability as being his most valuable trait, Bissouma wouldn’t be far off from replicating that having made 36 league appearances out of 38 last term.

As we say, it’s not a green light for the transfer but the door has been left somewhat ajar to the possibility.

