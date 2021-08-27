Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Ronaldo’s potential return to the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo would be a short-term option for any interested suitor.

The 36-year-old had been strongly tipped for a switch to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit, with the Cityzens having apparently lost out on the option of Harry Kane in the window, though it would seem a return to Manchester United likewise remains a possibility.

🗣️"It's not a business for the future… It's for now and immediately." Klopp on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Premier League 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4pa1rYi8ph — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 27, 2021

The Reds have yet to add any further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate to the squad, with some calling into question the lack of activity following the departure of key star Gini Wijnaldum.

READ MORE: Highly-rated Liverpool teenager handed first-ever England U21 call-up alongside Curtis Jones

It has to be said that, judging by Ronaldo’s continued contributions at the highest level of football, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see the former Red Devil having an impact in the English top-flight.

However, Klopp’s right to point out that it’s a signing that doesn’t exactly scream longevity, despite how well the former Real Madrid star takes care of himself.

It would be a great piece of business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, but we at the EOTK are far happier with the way in which Liverpool operates in the transfer window compared to our league rivals.

What exactly is Liverpool’s transfer plan? Will this ‘big summer’ ever come?