Liverpool begin talks for Premier League midfielder Manchester United & Arsenal also tracking – Express

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding Yves Bissouma.

This comes from the Express, with the publication likewise noting Arsenal and Manchester United’s interest in the 24-year-old.

The outlet adds that Graham Potter’s side would require a bid in the region of £40m for the midfielder’s services.

Given Bissouma’s quality, one might be inclined to argue that £40m is somewhat reasonable, not to mention affordable given our recent outlays.

Of course, it all very much comes down to whether the funds amassed from player sales have gone straight into the transfer kitty or into covering the fee paid to RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate.

While we certainly appreciate that the performances of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita thus far have provided encouraging early signs as to how our midfield will cope over the course of the season, there are lingering concerns over availability.

Securing a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum late in the window would, for many, alleviate a great deal of anxiety over the durability of our midfield.

What exactly is Liverpool’s transfer plan? Will this ‘big summer’ ever come?