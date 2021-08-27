Liverpool ‘have opened talks’ over potential signing of 20-year-old Championship attacker – CaughtOffside

Liverpool have reportedly “opened talks” with Reading over the potential signing of Femi Azeez.

This comes from CaughtOffside, as captured in a tweet below, with the publication claiming that Jurgen Klopp is pushing for the deal to get over the line.

🚨 NEW 🚨 🔴 Liverpool have opened talks over the signing of Reading's Femi Azeez 🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp pushing for permanent deal. 🔴 Personal terms not yet agreed, but being discussed. £75,000-per week. One to watch before deadline!#LFC pic.twitter.com/XbNJabWVKS — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2021

With one year remaining on his current terms with the Championship-based outfit, it’s more than likely that the recruitment team would be able to negotiate a reasonable fee for the 20-year-old’s services.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Ronaldo’s potential return to the Premier League

It’s a potential transfer that has come completely out of the blue, though one that would certainly fit with the ideal target for the recruitment team in terms of a player who can develop with the side for the long-term.

With two goals in four Championship appearances this term, having only made his debut last term, Azeez has seized his chance at first-team football with both hands.

“The biggest thing with Femi is that he always wants to improve and be a better player,” the striker’s former youth coach at Northwood, Gordon Boateng, told The Tilehurst End. “He never settles for what he’s got. I believe he’ll be playing in the Premier League before too long. I really think that. He has all the attributes to do it, he just needs to keep working hard and stay focused.”

It’s a glowing endorsement from the Reading forward’s old coach and one that may hint at Liverpool getting a more exceptional talent that some may believe at first glance.

It’s not quite a Cristiano Ronaldo or even a Diogo Jota-esque signing, if the update in question is accurate, though it does somewhat fit within the profile of player we’ve come to expect our recruitment team to keep an eye on.

What exactly is Liverpool’s transfer plan? Will this ‘big summer’ ever come?