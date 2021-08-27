Liverpool will be without midfielder for Chelsea clash as Klopp issues positive update on Andy Robertson

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will be without James Milner for the club’s upcoming clash with Chelsea tomorrow.

There was some positive news, however, for recovering fullback Andy Robertson, with the 54-year-old adding that deputising left-back Kostas Tsimikas would potentially face some competition from the Scot.

“Robbo trained the whole week, of course he (is) in contention, no doubt about that,” the German was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“Millie will not be ready – I think that’s it pretty much.

“All the rest trained and looked good and sharp – we should better be because obviously Chelsea is a tough one as well.

“That’s already kind of like the Champions League, just in the Premier League.”

It’s a refreshing piece of news for fans after the turmoil of the prior campaign, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara likewise in contention for a starring role against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

While it would be a shame to see Tsimikas lose his place in the starting-XI after his superb displays in the league, his competition is one of the world’s leading left-backs.

Having impressed in a Gini Wijnaldum-esque role, however, Klopp will have a tougher selection call to make with Naby Keita, given that our ‘stronger starters’ have played some minutes in the league.

It’s undoubtedly set to be our toughest challenge yet, though one we’ll be more than prepared for with key men back in action.

