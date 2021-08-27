‘Maybe one or two coming in’ – Liverpool tipped to be busy late in the transfer window by pundit

Paul Robinson has backed Liverpool for some late transfer window activity, pointing to a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum as being a key vacancy to fill.

The Reds recently parted ways with Xherdan Shaqiri as part of the club’s ongoing efforts to release fringe stars and build up funds.

“A bigger concern is Wijnaldum leaving – he has left a huge hole at Liverpool,” the ex-England No.1 told Football Insider.

“For me, they have to use the money from the outgoings to fill the hole Wijnaldum has left.

“Henderson is going to be asked a lot of this season.

“We know that finances are tight at Liverpool, we know that they won’t splash a load of cash in the market.

“But I still expect them to be busy, with maybe one or two coming in.”

Beyond new contracts for key stars, however, the Merseysiders have played a minuscule role in the summer window, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to help shore up the backline.

READ MORE: ‘Group of death’ ‘Fancy us’ – Some Liverpool fans react to Champions League draw

We wouldn’t put it past Liverpool to bring in a signing or two late in the window as Robinson has suggested is possible – indeed, we’ve surprised a few before with some late purchases.

However, equally, we wouldn’t be entirely shocked if the club proclaimed, “this is it” and left it at that, given Jurgen Klopp’s comments about his squad.

Though financially we’ll never be able to compete to the exact same extent as the likes of Manchester City and PSG can in developing a solid second-string, though we’d have thought the player sales conducted would have contributed to at least one further signing.

A lot can happen in the window, of course, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled here at EOTK.

What exactly is Liverpool’s transfer plan? Will this ‘big summer’ ever come?