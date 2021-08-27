Neutrals have forgotten major Liverpool advantage Reds were without last term, says pundit – Football Insider

Paul Robinson has suggested that things are not necessarily quite so doom and gloom for Liverpool despite the club’s failure to add more signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Pointing to the return of key men from Virgil van Dijk to Diogo Jota, the ex-keeper pointed out that the Merseysiders have a core string of players returning who they missed hugely last term.

“Yes, they have not made as many signings as other teams but people forget that Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota back,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“These are players who missed a big chunk of last season. These are like new signings.

“Liverpool finished the season so strongly last season and with players returning they’ll reach another level again. Their XI is strong enough to challenge.”

The former Southampton star has already made a positive start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp surprising many with his decision to start the No.4 for the opening game of the domestic season.

It’s notable that Sadio Mane’s goal to double Liverpool’s lead against Burnley began from a Van Dijk crossfield pass.

The return of the talismanic Dutchman alone doesn’t merely guarantee a more assure backline but also contributes to our attacking play – a feature we greatly missed last term as the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino struggled.

One of our greatest strengths is that player contributions aren’t limited to specific areas of the side – every Liverpool fan will be more than aware of that fact having witnessed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson bombing down the wings.

It all depends on keeping our strongest starting-XI fit where possible, of course.

