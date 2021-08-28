20-year-old striker Klopp is pushing Liverpool to buy would be on £75k-a-week deal – report

A potential deal taking Reading striker Femi Azeez to Liverpool would reportedly hand the young Englishman a contract worth £75,000-a-week.

This comes from an exclusive obtained by CaughtOffside, with the publication claiming that Jurgen Klopp is personally pushing for the move to get over the line.

The Reds were said to be in the market for a new forward to add pressure to the starting front-three, particularly with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane set to exit the squad briefly for the AFCON.

Though perhaps somewhat younger than what many fans expected from a potential forward signing, the 20-year-old does fit within the profile the recruitment team is said to be utilising in the window.

Ideally, Klopp will want a player he can mould for the future rather than a ready-made superstar.

Having only broken into the Reading first-team last season, it would be a somewhat surprising move from Michael Edwards and co. though one we’d nonetheless fully support given how well other surprise transfers have worked out.

