Exclusive: Liverpool got ‘away with one’ with controversial Reece James penalty call, says ex-Red

Stan Collymore has suggested that Liverpool did “get away with one” after being awarded a penalty for Reece James’ handball offence on the goal-line in the first-half of the Reds’ clash with Chelsea.

The England international was duly sent off for his part in the incident after official Anthony Taylor was invited to look at the VAR replay.

🗣️"I still think there's a dynamic midfielder that Liverpool could bring in."@StanCollymore has his say on the controversial sending off of Reece James & #LFC transfer business 🟥 pic.twitter.com/NUAVeU6ZTA — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 28, 2021

It was a moment that encouraged a furor from a number of Chelsea stars, with several players ganging up on the referee after the half-time whistle was blown to vent their frustrations on the matter.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool striker hails Klopp’s show of faith in young Red going up against ‘world’s best DM in N’Golo Kante’

While we can understand the frustrations regarding the sending off of James, having ourselves experienced some bizarre VAR calls, it has to be said that the penalty was a fair judgement.

In replays, it would appear that the Englishman’s arm does veer in the direction of the ball in the goal mouth, though it will be a decision that will attract some degree of debate beyond the tie.

From our point of view, it was frustrating to see Liverpool not capitalise on our opponents going down to 10 men, though it has to be said that Tuchel’s move to opt for containment following the loss of the defender was expertly carried out.

#Ep9 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Jose Enrique on Lukaku v Van Dijk, transfer wishlist… and more!