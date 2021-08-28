Liverpool closer to agreeing new contract for 31-year-old midfielder – Football Insider

Liverpool’s talks with Jordan Henderson regarding a new contract are said to have advanced, with it appearing likely that the skipper will extend his stay at Anfield.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that Jurgen Klopp is pushing for fresh terms to be sealed before the window closes.

The likes of PSG and Atletico Madrid were said to be monitoring the situation since speculation around the England international’s future arose whilst he was on international duty during the European Championship.

Though there will be some critics with regard to such a deal given the player’s age, we think it an important contract to be arranged given how central a role the captain plays at the club.

It was interesting when watching a Harvey Elliott interview conducted the other day that the highly-rated youngster singled out the 31-year-old as the club presence that has helped him out the most.

Beyond the pitch – on which we look a better side with the former Sunderland midfielder than without – Henderson is in invaluable head in the dressing room and in and around the club.

