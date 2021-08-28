Liverpool star tipped to “end his career” at Anfield as ex-PL star rubbishes rumours linking him with exit

Kevin Phillips has suggested that media speculation linking Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson with a move away from Merseyside was far from accurate and has tipped the midfielder to “end his career there”.

There had been suggestions of a clash between club and player over fresh terms, with European heavyweights PSG and Atletico Madrid said to be closely monitoring the situation.

“It’s just the media. You have no idea where all of that stuff is coming from, I always listen to the player,” the former Sunderland hitman told Football Insider.

“It always sounded like Henderson was desperate to stay at Liverpool and I think he might end his career there.

“It would be great if he could spend a couple of years at Sunderland at the end of his career but I’m not sure that will happen.

“It’s great that he’s signed the deal, he deserves it, he’s a top-class player and man.

“It’s great that all the rumours are put to bed. Those stories come from people putting two and two together.

“We see that all the time but it’s a brilliant move by Liverpool.”

Since that point, it would appear that the 31-year-old is close to signing fresh terms with the side, with The Athletic claiming that the contract in question will be a three-year deal with an added fourth year dependent on appearances.

Given the skipper’s character, it certainly seemed hard to believe that he would be pushing for a move elsewhere.

Considering the nature of Gini Wijnaldum’s exit, it was plausible that there could have been some clash over wages, but there can be no questioning the Englishman’s devotion to the cause at hand.

If details of a three-year contract with an optional fourth year on the table are accurate, we’d certainly be happy to see Henderson sign the contract and commit his future to the club.

