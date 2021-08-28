Liverpool still tracking £27m attacker as summer window draws to a close – The Athletic

James Pearce has noted that Liverpool will continue to keep track of Jarrod Bowen.

This comes from The Athletic, with the publication having previously revealed that the Englishman was on the club’s list of potential forward targets.

The Merseysiders were thought to be interested in bolstering the position after a season in which the likes of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane appeared to struggle.

The early signs from the current campaign are very much positive, with Mo Salah, Mane, Firmino and Diogo Jota all managing to find the back of the net in the opening two Premier League games of the season.

Having the Anfield crowd back will have certainly factored into such form, though we’d be remiss not to highlight the impact of Virgil van Dijk and his ludicrous crossfield passes – one of which directly contributed to Sadio Mane’s Burnley effort.

That being said, the drop-off beyond those four names in the forward line is somewhat significant and will be apparent when both Mane and Salah leave for the AFCON in January.

A new signing to challenge the front-three then would be ideal, though it is looking increasingly unlikely at this late stage in the window.

