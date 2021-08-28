Liverpool could seal late midfielder signing as PL outfit already sourcing replacement – Football Insider

Liverpool could be set to move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma late in the window, as the South Coast outfit are reportedly already planning a replacement for the Malian in Cheikh Niasse.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication suggesting that the Reds have been given the go-ahead to move for the 24-year-old midfielder.

The departure of former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum has left a considerable vacancy in the squad for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team to fill, though the German has insisted that a replacement isn’t critical at this stage.

On the basis of numbers and quality, Liverpool do objectively have enough options to select from in midfield, however, the argument as ever does fall back to availability.

As far as durability is concerned, we lack the kind of midfield presence that we can absolutely rely upon over the course of a campaign.

A bit of luck with injuries may serve to prove Klopp’s point – as we are hoping – though we’d much rather see a target brought in where possible to alleviate any concerns.

