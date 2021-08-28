Liverpool v Chelsea team news confirmed as Firmino swapped in for Jota & Elliott holds onto midfield spot

Posted by
Liverpool v Chelsea team news confirmed as Firmino swapped in for Jota & Elliott holds onto midfield spot

Liverpool have started their 2021/22 league campaign brightly with two wins from their opening fixtures in the English top-flight.

They’ll face a tougher challenge this evening, however, against Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning Chelsea side, with Jurgen Klopp having addressed the matter with a few changes.

Alisson Becker remains betweent the sticks behind a Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip pairing once again in the backline. But the big news is Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas in the left-back spot.

READ MORE: Souness suggests Ronaldo would struggle against Van Dijk after ripping into United signing

In midfield, Klopp has kept the faith in Harvey Elliott but added Fabinho and Jordan Henderson back into the starting lineup.

Up top, Mo Salah is joined by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, who subs in for an in-form Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below:

#Ep9 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Jose Enrique on Lukaku v Van Dijk, transfer wishlist… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top