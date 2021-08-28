Liverpool v Chelsea team news confirmed as Firmino swapped in for Jota & Elliott holds onto midfield spot

Liverpool have started their 2021/22 league campaign brightly with two wins from their opening fixtures in the English top-flight.

They’ll face a tougher challenge this evening, however, against Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning Chelsea side, with Jurgen Klopp having addressed the matter with a few changes.

Alisson Becker remains betweent the sticks behind a Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip pairing once again in the backline. But the big news is Andy Robertson coming in for Kostas Tsimikas in the left-back spot.

In midfield, Klopp has kept the faith in Harvey Elliott but added Fabinho and Jordan Henderson back into the starting lineup.

Up top, Mo Salah is joined by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, who subs in for an in-form Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's Reds have secured six points from their opening two league fixtures and now come up against Thomas Tuchel's Champions League-winning Chelsea outfit. Happy with the team selected, Reds? 🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/O4Hxo18AaV — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 28, 2021

