Report claims Liverpool were rebuffed by Real Madrid midfielder; Reds were prepared to make huge offer

Liverpool were reportedly rebuffed in their efforts to sign Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde, with the player said to have rejected the Reds’ interest.

This comes from Bernabeu Digital (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit was prepared to offer €100m for the 23-year-old’s services.

The Merseysiders have yet to replace former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park, with speculation having linked the club with a host of central midfielders over the course of the window.

Given the financial constraints under which we are reportedly operating, in light of the impact of COVID-19, we at the EOTK find it difficult to believe that the recruitment team has a spare €100m to work with.

Based on the prior term alone, there appears a clear need for a new midfielder to share the load, despite us possessing roughly seven options that can fill spots in the middle of the park.

It all seems to very much depend on our luck with injuries, given that we do technically have the quality available to survive an entire campaign.

