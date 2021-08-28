(Video) Football fans notice cheeky Sadio Mane moment after Reece James sent off

The first-half of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea ended with some amount of controversy after Reece James was sent off, with VAR adjudging the defender to have committed a handball on the goal-line.

A few football fans watching the game spotted an amusing exchange between Sadio Mane and the offending Blues star, with the Senegalese international attempting to go in for a hug before being rebuffed by the Englishman.

The former Southampton man can be seen potentially shrugging off the 21-year-old’s protestations at the matter, with a handful of Thomas Tuchel’s men later ambushing Anthony Taylor to hand the official their own viewpoints on the matter.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Hahaha, Just keep an eye on Mane.

I love that cheeky B*stard pic.twitter.com/RhBxM18l2f — Nik (@IRONlK) August 28, 2021

Nah he deserved the red just for rejecting Sadio Mane’s hug. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0eRTHE21z0 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) August 28, 2021

Just look at Sadio Mané! pic.twitter.com/4yNqQBoSZ7 — Faiza Rahman 💕 (@TaZRahman7) August 28, 2021