(Video) Frustrated Matip rages in hilarious clip after referee blows for Mount foul

Joel Matip was far from happy with the early officiating in Liverpool’s titanic clash with Chelsea.

Anthony Taylor blew for the Cameroonian’s challenge on Mason Mount in the Reds’ final third, a decision that prompted the defender to throw about his arms in frustration.

It’s a Matip-ism we’ve come to expect from the player, whose heart-on-the-sleeve reactions to perceived injustices on the pitch have become a beloved feature of his game.

The 30-year-old has been formidable next to Virgil van Dijk in the early stages of the season, a partnership we’re looking forward to observing for the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & ADNAN:

