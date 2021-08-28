(Video) Salah scores penalty equaliser after Anthony Taylor sends off Reece James for goal-line handball

Mo Salah levelled the proceedings at Anfield with a penalty goal following Reece James’ handball on the line toward the latter end of the first-half.

The Chelsea defender was sent off for his misdemeanor, after Anthony Taylor was called to consult VAR, with the Egyptian international firing in his effort from the spot.

It puts Liverpool back on level terms with Thomas Tuchel’s men following Kai Havertz’s remarkable opening header.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & beINSports:

