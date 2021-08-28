(Video) Superb looping Havertz header surprises Alisson & hands Chelsea the lead at Anfield

(Video) Superb looping Havertz header surprises Alisson & hands Chelsea the lead at Anfield

Kai Havertz opened the proceedings at Anfield with a remarkable looping header to put Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning Chelsea outfit ahead.

Meeting a short corner, the German international surprised Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker with a headed effort that cleared the keeper off his line.

It’s not a dream start for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though certainly far too early in the tie to be concerned with regard to the result.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

