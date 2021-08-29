Arsenal legend compares Liverpool star to Messi: ‘He’s a real talent’

Lee Dixon has lavished Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott with praise following his Chelsea performance, comparing the teenager to PSG star Leo Messi.

The 18-year-old was a threatening option from midfield, linking up well with Mo Salah up top prior to the Blues’ deflating opening effort.

“He’s probably been Liverpool’s best player. Knowing where the space is, little walks into that space,” the former Arsenal defender told NBC Sport (via HITC).

“Listen, I’m going to say something now. He reminds me a little bit like Messi. He walks like him.

“He’s diminutive and just waits for the ball to come to him. He’s a real talent at 18 – that’s for sure!”

The former Fulham Academy graduate has defied pre-season predictions to take a starting role in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI.

It’s a pretty remarkable piece of praise from Dixon though we’re sure Jurgen Klopp would prefer to keep a lid on such comments so as not to burden the young Englishman with excess pressure.

That being said, it has to be said that Elliott has been playing with a level of maturity and confidence that utterly belies his youth.

Indeed, we’ve already seen an exciting relationship formed between Mo Salah and the former Blackburn loanee down the right flank, with the winger also appearing to work fluidly with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s early days, but the future is looking already extremely bright for a young talent who looks as if he’s been in this Liverpool side for several years rather than a couple of matches.

