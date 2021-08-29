Ex-Liverpool star calls out Gary Neville over sudden cooling of anti-Glazer stance

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp attracted attention on Twitter after questioning Gary Neville’s subdued stance against the Glazers in the wake of a serious transfer window.

The Red Devils secured the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in addition to major signings in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

The ex-Manchester United star had been highly critical of the club’s ownership following a failed attempt by several Premier League clubs to form a breakaway European Super League.

It would certainly seem to be the case that summer investment in the squad has appeased a considerable section of pundits and fans.

It’s a remarkable change of attitude given the scenes many witnessed from fans protesting at Old Trafford and Neville taking up arms against the Glazers and pointing to the family as the root of all the club’s problems.

In fairness, to Neville, he did add that his thoughts on the ownership hadn’t changed, though we’ve yet to see a similar level of opposition expressed compared to that which was starkly evident last term.

While we can certainly grasp the appeal of a transfer window filled with quality signings, it shouldn’t have changed a position as ardently anti-Glazer as the one the Sky Sports commentator adopted late in the prior season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "The whole place will be electric for a few months" ⚡️ 🗣️ "The Glazers have done what they always do when they get put under pressure – go and make two or three signings" @GNev2 reflects on Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/uieDJYOEQF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2021

