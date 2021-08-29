Exclusive: Liverpool urged to secure ‘dynamic midfielder’ who can support the front-three by former Reds striker

Stan Collymore has suggested that Liverpool could benefit from adding a “dynamic midfielder” to the squad who can support the front-three.

The former Red did later suggest that Harvey Elliott could turn into that kind of player for Jurgen Klopp down the line, though, at 18-years-old, the former Fulham Academy graduate has some maturing to do.

🗣️"I still think there's a dynamic midfielder that Liverpool could bring in."@StanCollymore has his say on the controversial sending off of Reece James & #LFC transfer business 🟥 pic.twitter.com/NUAVeU6ZTA — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 28, 2021

The Merseysiders failed to capitalise on Chelsea going a man down before the half-time whistle, following a handball call against Reece James, with Thomas Tuchel’s men sustaining heavy pressure in the second-half.

As many will undoubtedly remember from clips of Naby Keita’s time at RB Leipzig, the Guinean international was originally brought in, as many presumed, for the purpose of driving with the ball at backlines.

Following an array of injuries and Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free earlier in the summer, however, we’ve seen the No.8 converted into a more subdued role closer to the duties performed by our former No.5.

Elliott has already shown signs in the last two league games of being that “dynamic” presence in the middle of the park though we’ll undoubtedly need to be careful to avoid heaping too much pressure on his shoulders.

