Fabinho’s wife mocks Gary Neville on Twitter after pundit suggests Brazilian should have been booked v Chelsea

Fabinho’s wife Rebeca Tavares appeared to poke fun at Gary Neville’s match commentary during Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea, tweeting a message aimed at the pundit’s comments regarding the Red midfielder.

The former Red Devils defender had questioned why the Brazilian international was yet to be booked following a series of challenges in the Premier League clash.

How has Fabinho not been booked? pic.twitter.com/z7P9UlJ7Pq — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) August 28, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men secure a share of the spoils courtesy of a Mo Salah penalty at the end of the first-half, though struggled to break down a stubborn, low-block Chelsea outfit in the second-half opting for containment tactics.

It was a somewhat mixed bag when it came to the officiating yesterday, with Anthony Taylor awarding a penalty but appearing not to apply a consistent level of leniency throughout the tie.

Though there will undoubtedly be some concerns over our inability to capitalise against 10-man opposition, it has to be said that few opponents will have the same level of quality available to Thomas Tuchel to contain Liverpool’s threat.

Ultimately, seven points from the opening nine available is hardly the end of the world, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing the club return to action beyond the international break.

