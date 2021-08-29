Lineker tips ‘best passer in English football’ for positional change at Liverpool

Gary Lineker has urged Liverpool to push Trent Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch into the middle of the park in a position in which he can exert more influence.

The comment followed from the Reds’ 1-1 stalemate with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, with the Blues going a man down after Reece James was adjudged to have committed a handball on the goal-line.

Said it many times, but the best passer in English football is @TrentAA. He should be playing, like he did as a kid, in midfield. Lahm switched, Kimmich too. The best players should be in a position where they can more frequently use their brilliance. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 28, 2021

A positional change has long been mooted for the 22-year-old by pundits, though it’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp opting for such advice without reasonable backup in the right-back spot.

While we could certainly see the appeal of Trent being available in midfield with his passing range, the fact of the matter is that we’d lose a great deal without his advanced runs down the right flank.

As things stand, we’re not short of quality in midfield (when injuries aren’t abundant), and the fullback’s combinations with the likes of Harvey Elliott and co. over the past couple of games have proven just how important it is to have a quality player in his position.

