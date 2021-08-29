Liverpool journalist makes transfer recommendation & issues update on likelihood of late signings in the window

James Pearce has once again suggested that Liverpool could do with bolstering their forward line in the summer window.

The Reds struggled to break down Chelsea’s stubborn backline after the Blues lost Reece James to a red card in the club’s 1-1 stalemate with Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield yesterday.

“I agree. I’ve written a number of times this summer that I feel the squad is an attacker light,” the journalist wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic. “Minamino left on the bench and Origi not in the squad.”

When questioned about the possibility of any further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate, however, the response was far from encouraging.

“Not expecting late additions to the squad,” Pearce added. “Would love to be surprised.”

At this late stage in the window, it would appear that we are set to carry on into the season without having directly replaced Gini Wijnaldum in midfield.

The performances of Naby Keita in our first two league games has suggested that the Guinean could be a suitable option to slip into the No.5’s boots, though there are some concerns as to the state of our forward line beyond Mo Salah and co.

Divock Origi hasn’t looked up to the challenge for some time now and there will be serious questions needing to be answered when Salah and Sadio Mane depart for the AFCON.

Should Liverpool otherwise manage to hold on to their prestigious front-three and Diogo Jota – ideally avoiding any injuries – we should be in good shape for the season, though there may be some reliance on luck in that regard.

